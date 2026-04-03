McDavid Man Charged After Allegedly Whipping Child With Dog Leash

A McDavid man was arrested after allegedly whipping a child with a dog leash and breaking down a bedroom door.

Timothy Brandon Lurie, 32, ws charged with child abuse in a domestic violence situation. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

According to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office the incident occurred while Lurie was working on a dog pen at a residence in McDavid. A witness reported that Lurie became frustrated while installing a “hot wire” and allegedly whipped a dog with a leash before turning the leash on the victim.

The victim told deputies that Lurie whipped her twice with the orange and green plastic leash after accusing her of being “disobedient.” When the girl fled to her room in tears, Lurie reportedly kicked the door so hard the frame shattered to gain entry.

The investigation revealed deep-seated fears held by the victim regarding Lurie’s behavior. According to the report, the child told deputies she was afraid Lurie would “take her away” to a grandmother’s house and lock her in the basement.

The victim further described Lurie as “dangerous,” citing past instances where he alleged punched holes in walls, destroyed household items, including a dishwasher and dishes, and frequently used a belt for discipline.

The case came to light the following day when a school guidance counselor contacted a deputy. The deputy observed a large red whelp—approximately 1.5 inches wide and 5 inches long—on the back of the victim’s leg.

While deputies attempted to contact Lurie for a statement, they were instead contacted by his attorney inquiring about the status of the warrant. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has opened a formal investigation into the matter.

While deputies attempted to contact Lurie for a statement, they were instead contacted by his attorney inquiring about the status of the warrant.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified about the incident.

The victim’s age was redacted from the arrest report.