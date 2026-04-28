DeSantis Signs Gaetz Bill Allowing Armed Volunteers At Houses Of Worship

Houses of worship will soon be able to use armed volunteers instead of paid private security guards beginning July 1 under a bill signed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed SB 52, which was sponsored by District 1 Senator Don Gaetz. The legislation exempts the armed unpaid church volunteers from the same license requirements that security guards face. Paid security guards in Florida must have a Class D security officer license and Class G firearm license. Just the Class D license requires 40 hours of training.

“Unfortunately, it’s something we have to do. I didn’t want to sponsor this bill,” Gaetz said. “I didn’t want there to ever be a need to sponsor a bill like this, but unfortunately, in the times in which we live, we have to allow places of worship to be able to defend themselves and defend their congregants.”

The bill allows volunteers to provide armed security services on the premises of a church, mosque, synagogue, or other place of worship.

According to Florida Senate analysis, between 2000 and 2024, there have been 379 incidents of violence in houses of worship in the U.S. resulting in approximately 487 deaths and 172 injuries.

Pictured: Last weekend, Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church in Century celebrated its 148th anniversary. NorthEscambia file photo, click to enlarge.