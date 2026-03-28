Patronis Calls On VA For Hospital Update, Improved Care Access In Northwest Florida

Northwest Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to address a critical healthcare gap in Northwest Florida, formally requesting a strategic analysis for a new full-service VA hospital in the region.

In a letter (pictured below) sent late Thursday to VA Secretary Doug Collins, Patronis highlighted the significant “deficiency” in local care, noting that thousands of veterans in Florida’s First Congressional District are forced to travel hours for essential medical services.

“For veterans seeking inpatient and other specialty care in my district, their options are to travel nearly two to three hours one way to receive treatment at a VA hospital,” Patronis wrote.

The Congressman pointed out that for many, the closest option is the VA hospital in Biloxi, Mississippi. According to the letter, approximately 140,000 individuals in the service area covering his district must travel these great distances for acute inpatient care or same-day surgeries—a figure Patronis claims represents “the largest number anywhere in the country in the last assessment.”

Beyond the travel burden, the Congressman expressed concern that current Community Care (CC) guidelines, which allow veterans to see private providers, are not sufficiently filling the void. He cited “provider shortages, a lack of specialists, as well as administrative delays” as primary reasons veterans are struggling to receive timely care in the Florida Panhandle.

The request for a new facility is not without precedent. Patronis noted that the Department of Veterans Affairs has previously recommended building a full-service hospital in the district to meet the growing demand.

“For my constituents, these realities delay necessary care and burden our veterans, especially older individuals and those with complex medical needs,” the letter stated.

The proposed strategic market analysis would evaluate whether the VA is currently positioned to meet the region’s needs and how future resources should be allocated. Patronis concluded by emphasizing the obligation to those who served.

“Our veterans made tremendous sacrifices for our country,” Patronis wrote. “I look forward to working with you throughout this process to ensure these heroes have access to the care and support available to veterans across the country.”

File photo.