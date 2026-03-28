Mikayla McAnally Pitches Perfect Game As NHS Beats Milton; Chiefs Beat Miller

The Northview Lady Chiefs won two on Friday in games played at T.R. Miller in Brewton.

Northview 4, Milton 0

Junior Mikayla McAnally pitched her first career perfect game on Friday as the Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Milton Panthers 4-0.

In seven innings, McAnally allowed no runs and no hits while recording no walks and eight strikeouts.

Kylie Langham led the Chiefs with two RBIs as she went 1-3 for the afternoon, while Aubrey Hadley went 2-3 with one RBI.

Northview 18, T.R. Miller 1

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat T.R. Miller 18-1 on Friday.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for Northview, giving up one hit and no runs in two innings, walking one and striking out one.

Bailey Burkette went 2-3 with four RBIs for the Chiefs.

Pictured: Mikayla McAnally pitches for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.