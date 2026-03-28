Mikayla McAnally Pitches Perfect Game As NHS Beats Milton; Chiefs Beat Miller

March 28, 2026

The Northview Lady Chiefs won two on Friday in games played at T.R. Miller in Brewton.

Northview 4, Milton 0

Junior Mikayla McAnally pitched her first career perfect game on Friday as the Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Milton Panthers 4-0.

In seven innings, McAnally allowed no runs and no hits while recording no walks and eight strikeouts.

Kylie Langham led the Chiefs with two RBIs as she went 1-3 for the afternoon, while Aubrey Hadley went 2-3 with one RBI.

Northview 18, T.R. Miller 1

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat T.R. Miller 18-1 on Friday.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for Northview, giving up one hit and no runs in two innings, walking one and striking out one.

Bailey Burkette went 2-3 with four RBIs for the Chiefs.

Pictured: Mikayla McAnally pitches for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 