Escambia Lowers OLF-8 Selling Price By $14 Million, Keeps 171 Acres For Job Creation

March 27, 2026

The Escambia County Commission voted on Thursday to revise a purchase contract for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road, keeping about one-third of acreage while lowering the purchase price.

Last year, the Escambia County Commissioners approved the $42.5 million sale of 540 acres of OLF-8 to Tri-W Development and Chad C. Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola.

The county will keep about 171 acres and lower the purchase price to $28,429,000, which is a $14,071,000 reduction.

Henderson said the plan will create a partnership with the county, giving it more control of job creation in an Employment Technology Innovation (ETI) District. He said the county is in a position to secure funding, grants, or even Triumph money.

The county commissioner voted 4-0 on Thursday, with Commissioner Mike Kohler voice support, but abstained from voting due to a previous campaign contribution from developers during a fundraiser just two days before the meeting.

“It’s not about a price reduction,” Henderson said during Thursday’s commission meeting “It’s not about because we don’t want to buy the 171 acres or we bit off more than we can chew. This is about curated approach to make sure we a have the best chance to have the successful outcomes.”

Once the official purchase agreement is revised, it will return to the commission for final consideration.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 