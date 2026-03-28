Beulah Middle School FFA Awarded National FFA Grant To Support Food Donation Project

Beulah Middle School FFA was awarded a National FFA service-learning grant to support a community project focused on addressing food insecurity. Through the grant, Beulah FFA is raised a market hog, is participating in the local livestock show on Saturday, and will have the hog processed so the pork can be donated to a local children’s home that supports a family of 10 caring for eight teenage boys.

The chapter’s market hog will be shown today in Molino, showcasing months of student dedication, responsibility, and hands-on learning.

“This project is about more than showing livestock,” said Leanne Jenkins, FFA Advisor at Beulah Middle School. “Our students are learning animal science, leadership, and service – while using agriculture to make a real difference for children right here in our community.”

Beulah Middle School FFA extended sincere appreciation to local 4-H for their support in housing the chapter’s market hog and providing guidance along the way. The chapter also thanked Melissa Gibbs, FFA advisor at Tate High School, for her outstanding support in helping secure the hog and assisting with everything needed to ensure the project’s success.

Cheyenne Armstrong was recognized for her leadership and dedication in caring for, raising, and showing the market hog.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.