Atmore Man Charge With Three Counts Of Attempted Murder After Shooting Incident

March 22, 2026

A 19-year-old Atmore man is behind bars after allegedly firing shots into a vehicle occupied by three people early Saturday morning at the Bragg Street Apartments.

Atmore Police Department officers responded to reports that amale intentionally discharged a firearm into a vehicle. Investigators developed Ivory Bogan as the suspect, and determined the car was occupied by an individual who had a current or prior relationship with the alleged shooter, along with two other passengers. While several rounds struck the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

Bogan initially fled the scene, sparking a search of multiple residences by patrol officers and the APD Criminal Investigations Division. He turned himself in to the Atmore Police Department a short time later after learning authorities were seeking his whereabouts.

Bogan was transported to the Escambia County Jail.

He faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 