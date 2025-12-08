Walter Dale Searcy

Walter Dale Searcy passed away Tuesday November 25th at home in Molino.

Dale was born in Pensacola, Florida on December 30, 1981. Dale severed in the Army National Guard and was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed spending time on the river and hiking through the woods and woodworking. He was a
Florida Gator and New Orleans Saints fan, and he also enjoyed cooking.

He is preceded in death by his mother Beverly Blankinship, niece Kelsy Smith and brother-in-law Mike Champitto.

He is survived by children Devin Searcy of Pensacola and Jasmine Searcy of Mansfield, MO.; siblings sister Marcella Champitto of Cantonment, and brothers Darin McLemore of Molino, Jon Mclemore (Shelia) of South Carolina and Paul Searcy of Pensacola; nieces and nephews Haley Mclemore, Tabetha Champitto, Cody McLemore, Evan Searcy and Jackson Searcy; granddaughter Mavis Rayne Kincheloe.

Dales wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread. Private services will be held at a later date.

