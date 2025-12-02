Temperatures Falling Into The 40s Today, Near Freezing Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 56 by 10am, then falling to around 47 during the remainder of the day. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers. High near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.