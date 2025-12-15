Norma Joan (Miller) Ropp

Norma Joan (Miller) Ropp, age 95, of Atmore, Alabama, went to be with Jesus peacefully on December 13, 2025, in her home in Atmore. The cause of death was from what she often referred to as “old-timers.”

Born June 14, 1930, in Midland, Michigan, Norma was the daughter of Menno and Ina Miller. She received her education through the 10th grade in Midland. While attending Fairview Bible School, she attracted the attention of Morris Ropp of an Iowa “dear” hunter, and the two were married on August 6, 1954. Together they built a family and a home filled with faith, laughter, and hospitality.

Norma’s lifelong calling was a homemaker, a role she embraced with devotion and commitment. Sundays often found her welcoming guests for lunch, and her kitchen was always alive with the aroma of home cooking and baking. Raising six children, she became known for her weekly bread baking, her resourcefulness with rhubarb, and her abundant garden and clean windows. Each summer, canning was a yearly ritual, reflecting her thrift and care for her household. Beyond her home, she faithfully visited the elderly, affectionately calling them “her people.” In later years she quipped, “I used to visit my old people, and now I ‘are’ one.”

Her wit and humor were ever-present, delighting family and friends with dry jokes and hearty laughter. Norma collected thousands of meaningful sayings and quotes, alphabetized and filed, which she posted throughout her home. She was also fiercely competitive in games, especially Scrabble. When her children were grown, she continued playing solo, humorously naming the players “Me” and “Me too.” In her senior years, she enjoyed weekly Scrabble matches with friends up until the very week she passed away.

Music was woven deeply into Norma’s life. As a young girl, she sang heartily with her sister, and her love for singing endured throughout her years. She encouraged her children to sing together, with singing being an important part of family reunions. Even as her mobility declined, she could be seen tapping her cane, fingers, or toes in rhythm with music sung by any group.

Norma also gave generously of her time, volunteering at the local school Economy Shop. Her desire to serve Jesus was evident day to day. An excerpt from her diary at 93 yrs old shows this. “I may as well call it quits. I do nothing all day. That is a challenge. I guess I’m an old lady! I’m working on making this phase of life special as well. My last phase! God is good to me and is with me during this last phase as He always has been.”

Though not naturally outgoing, she ministered faithfully to those in her circle. She enjoyed hours on the phone chatting with her good friends. In her later years, her Bible was often open on her lap, a testimony to her steadfast faith and devotion.

She is survived by her brother, Arnold (Carol) Miller of Sarasota, FL; her children: Debora Ropp of Kenora, Ontario; Dale (Joyce) Ropp of Bemidji, MN; Donna (Ellis) Beery of Mt. Crawford, VA; Judith (Dale) Huber of Atmore, AL; Joann (Nevin) Nisly of Partridge, KS; and Sanford (Wamessa) Ropp of Oriental, NC; along with 24 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ruby, her brother Roger, and two daughters-in-law, Fayetta (Schrock) Ropp and Carmen (Kulzer) Ropp.

Services

Visitation will be held Monday, December 15, 2025, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Mennonite Christian Fellowship. A Celebration of Life service will follow on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., also at Mennonite Christian Fellowship. A livestream will be available on the Mennonite Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel with Bro. Anthony Swartzendruber and Pastor Blaine Copenhaver officiating. Interment will follow in Freemanville Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nyandengoh! Sierra Leone, Africa. Contributions can be made out to Mennonite Christian Fellowship, earmarked “You Are Beautiful” – Nyandengoh!

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and Southern Care Hospice, who lovingly supported Norma in her final days.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.