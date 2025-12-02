Larry Morris

Larry Morris, age 81, of McDavid, FL, passed away on November 30, 2025, in Atmore, AL.

Larry was born on August 8, 1944, to Leslie Morris and Dorothy Hassebrock Morris in Santa Rosa County, FL. Larry was a farmer most of his life and enjoyed fishing, turkey, and deer hunting. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda Faye Morris Ard, and his nephews, Troy B. Ard.

Larry is survived by a host of family, and friends.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bogia, FL with Bro. Don Sanks officiating. Interment will follow in Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Reggis Odom, Steve Reed, Willie Peebles, Wes Chancery, Lucky Hallford, and Doug Davis.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.