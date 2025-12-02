Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Narcotic And Firearms Charges

December 2, 2025

An Escambia county man has pleaded guilty to federal narcotic and firearms charges.

Jujuan Andre George, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of distribution of controlled substances, one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said that in May of 2025, George sold cocaine and fentanyl during an undercover operation. In June 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a suite in a Pensacola strip mall that the het was known to distribute drugs out of. Law enforcement located approximately 285 grams of fentanyl as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, six firearms, ammunition, and other items indicative of drug distribution. George is a multi-time convicted felon.

George faces up to life imprisonment.

