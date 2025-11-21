Woman Injured In Bratt Pine Barren Road Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Bratt.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on North Pine Barren Road about one-third of a mile north of Breastworks Road.

The driver of a Nissan car was southbound when her vehicle left the road, struck a small ditch and overturned into woodline. She was able to walk out of the vehicle after first responders removed the windshield.

The adult female was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be serious.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.