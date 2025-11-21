UWF Argos Seek First Playoff Win In Two Seasons On Saturday

Two months ago in Tigerville, South Carolina the University of West Florida football team walked away with a 25-17 win over North Greenville to improve their season record to 4-0. It was the first tight game the Argos had played in all season, needing a fourth quarter scoring drive to widen their lead to eight points. The Argos defense then needed a stop which they got by the graze of a knee in the redzone. The call was controversial at the time as NGU’s quarterback Dylan Ramirez found an open receiver in the back of the endzone to score what was thought to be touchdown, setting up a two-point conversion to tie the game. But the refs blew the play dead and credited Eli Webb with a sack to end the game.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for the Argos this season but they got the job done and faced some much needed adversity in a game to help the team march forward to a 9-1 record.

The Argos will now face that same North Greenville team at home on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. for the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

The Trailblazers are coming into the game on a three-game win streak including a 34-20 win over UNC Pembroke to win the Conference Carolinas title. UWF is entering the game following a regular season finale loss to Valdosta State in overtime.

With a win-or-go-home mindset, coming off a loss and the adversity faced in the previous NGU matchup, the Argos are hungry and prepared to win their first NCAA playoff game in two years.

The first round game features two of the top quarterbacks in the country. Marcus Stokes is a legitimate Harlon Hill Award nominee and has led the Argos to a prominent offense all season. The redshirt sophomore was named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Player of the Year this week. He’s thrown for 2,886 yards and 28 touchdowns. Ramirez was named the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Year following a season throwing for 2,747 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Argos’ defensive front will be a major factor in the outcome of the game with getting pressure on Ramirez. UWF has registered 34 sacks this season – tenth most in NCAA DII. The defense also boasts the top run defense in the nation, allowing just 48.9 rush yards per contest. The defensive unit is led by GSC Defensive Player of the Year Ja’Kobe Clinton who led the conference in tackles for loss and sacks.

A victory on Saturday will head coach Kaleb Nobles first playoff win at the helm with UWF.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN + which does require a subscription to watch. Tickets to attend the game are still available.