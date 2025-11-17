UWF Argos Earn No. 2 Seed For NCAA Playoffs In Super Region 2

November 17, 2025

The University of West Florida football team has earned a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs receiving the No. 2 seed in Super Region Two which was announced during the selection show on Sunday.

UWF (9-1) will host North Greenville at PenAir Field on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. for the first round of the playoffs. The Trailblazers are the No. 7 team in the region and finished the year with a 7-4 overall record including winning the Conference Carolinas title on Saturday with a 34-20 win over UNC Pembroke.

The Argos and North Greenville already faced off once this season when UWF made the trip to South Carolina back on Sept. 20. The Argos walked away with a 25-17 win over the Trailblazers in a tightly contested game that came down a late defensive stop in the redzone by UWF.

The Argos were the No.1 team in the region leading up to the final home game of the regular season before dropping the regular season finale to Valdosta, 47-44 in overtime. Despite the loss, UWF and Valdosta share the Gulf South Conference title due to a loss being credited to the Blazers after using an ineligible player in a previous GSC contest.

