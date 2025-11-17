Unlock Your Past: Molino Library Offers Free Ancestry Access On Monday

November 17, 2025

The Molino Library is offering local residents a unique chance to delve into their family history this on Monday with free access to the  .

Patrons can dive into records—including census data, vital statistics, and historical documents—to discover their family’s history, all at no cost.

The Ancestry.com access will be available at the Molino Branch Library on Monday, November 17 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The library is located at 6450 Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center.

Library staff will be available throughout the day to provide guidance, whether guests are new to genealogy or simply need technical assistance.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 