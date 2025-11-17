Unlock Your Past: Molino Library Offers Free Ancestry Access On Monday

The Molino Library is offering local residents a unique chance to delve into their family history this on Monday with free access to the .

Patrons can dive into records—including census data, vital statistics, and historical documents—to discover their family’s history, all at no cost.

The Ancestry.com access will be available at the Molino Branch Library on Monday, November 17 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The library is located at 6450 Highway 95A, in the Molino Community Center.

Library staff will be available throughout the day to provide guidance, whether guests are new to genealogy or simply need technical assistance.