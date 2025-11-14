Three Killed In Single Vehicle Crash Near Atmore

November 14, 2025

Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash near Atmore.

The crash happened on Highway 21 just north of Atmore about 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Alabama State Troopers said the crash occurred when the 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Tommy R. Odom, 39, of Little River, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Odom was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. Erica L. White, 40, of Uriah and Jason L. Peoples, 39, of Little River, who were both passengers in the Toyota, were also fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers said neither Odom, White, nor Peoples was using a seat belt at the time of the crash and were all ejected.

The investigation into the triple-fatal crash is continuing.

