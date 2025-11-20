Tate, Pace, WFHS Among Area Teams In Round Two Of Playoff This Week

The second round of FHSAA playoff is this week with two North Escambia teams on the brackets, but one is expected not to play.

In the 2025 Rural FIT, the Northview Chiefs were seeded at No. 5 with a first round bye in the regional semifinals on November 13. The FHSAA scheduled Northview to travel to No. 4 Moore Haven, about 600 miles and over nine hours away, for the Thursday night regional finals, but Northview Principal Michael Sherrill tells us that Northview will not participate in the FIT this season.

The Tate Aggies will host the FIT4A-7A Regional Final against Bartram Trail (from near Jacksonville) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Here is the complete FHSAA schedule of playoff game this week:

FLORIDA

Region 1-6A

No. 3 Pace at No. 2 Mandarin (Jacksonville) — Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

Region 1-3A

No. 5 West Florida at No. 1 Raines (Jacksonville) — Friday, 6:30 p.m EST.

Region 1-2A

No. 3 South Walton at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic — Friday, 7:30 p.m. CST

FIT 4A-7A Regional Final

No. 6 Bartram Trail at No. 3 Tate — Thursday, 7 p.m. CST

FIT Rural Regional Final

No. 5 Northview at No. 4 Moore Haven — Thursday

(Northview will not play)

No. 7 Central at No. 2 Port St. Joe — Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

ALABAMA

AISA State Championship

Escambia Academy at Macon-East Montgomery Academy — Thursday, noon CDT at Cramton Bowl

AHSAA 4A Third Round

W.S. Neal at Jackson — Friday, 7 p.m. CST

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 last Thursday night to advance in the 4A-7A Florida Invitational Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.