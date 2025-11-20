Tate, Pace, WFHS Among Area Teams In Round Two Of Playoff This Week
November 20, 2025
The second round of FHSAA playoff is this week with two North Escambia teams on the brackets, but one is expected not to play.
In the 2025 Rural FIT, the Northview Chiefs were seeded at No. 5 with a first round bye in the regional semifinals on November 13. The FHSAA scheduled Northview to travel to No. 4 Moore Haven, about 600 miles and over nine hours away, for the Thursday night regional finals, but Northview Principal Michael Sherrill tells us that Northview will not participate in the FIT this season.
The Tate Aggies will host the FIT4A-7A Regional Final against Bartram Trail (from near Jacksonville) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Here is the complete FHSAA schedule of playoff game this week:
FLORIDA
Region 1-6A
No. 3 Pace at No. 2 Mandarin (Jacksonville) — Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
Region 1-3A
No. 5 West Florida at No. 1 Raines (Jacksonville) — Friday, 6:30 p.m EST.
Region 1-2A
No. 3 South Walton at No. 2 Pensacola Catholic — Friday, 7:30 p.m. CST
FIT 4A-7A Regional Final
No. 6 Bartram Trail at No. 3 Tate — Thursday, 7 p.m. CST
FIT Rural Regional Final
No. 5 Northview at No. 4 Moore Haven — Thursday
(Northview will not play)
No. 7 Central at No. 2 Port St. Joe — Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
ALABAMA
AISA State Championship
Escambia Academy at Macon-East Montgomery Academy — Thursday, noon CDT at Cramton Bowl
AHSAA 4A Third Round
W.S. Neal at Jackson — Friday, 7 p.m. CST
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat First Coast 35-14 last Thursday night to advance in the 4A-7A Florida Invitational Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
