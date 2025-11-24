Tate FFA And Student Volunteers Package Over 63,000 Meals For The Community

On Friday, Tate High School’s FFA, along with other clubs, organizations, athletic teams, and volunteers, joined together to package 63,808 meals for the community through Meals of Hope

“Food insecurity is real within Escambia County,” said Melissa Gibbs, agricultural educator and FFA advisor. “It’s important to FFA and other local organizations to partner together and help fight food insecurity for many within the Pensacola region. This gives our students hands-on experience while encouraging them to work together to meet the needs of our community.”

They exceeded their goal of feeding 60,000 with the Meals of Hope project by packaging these meals in under three hours.

For more photos, click here.

All packaged meals will be distributed to families throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Top-tier sponsors include the Escambia County Florida Farm Bureau, Big John’s Heating and Air, Richard and Marie Gibbs, Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, and Tate FFA Alumni.

Thank you to our sponsors and student body for coming together to support our local community,” said Principal Laura Touchstone. “It’s gratifying to see our students giving back, helping to fight hunger, and supporting local families in need. Tate FFA continues to focus on growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Together, with Tate FFA, we’re strengthening the heart of our community and growing a legacy.”

Volunteers included current students from Tate FFA, Tate Softball, Tate Baseball, Tate Student Council, Tate Yearbook, Tate FFA Alumni, and Ransom Middle School FFA/Ag programs. Special guests were Isabelle Jenkins, Florida FFA state secretary, and Steve Harrell, Escambia County Public Schools’ director of workforce education.

Meals of Hope is a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic.

Photos by Tate High Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.