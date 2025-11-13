Tate Aggies To Host First Coast Tonight In First Round Of The FIT
November 13, 2025
The Tate Aggies move into postseason play tonight in the first round of the FHSAA 4A-7A FIT.
The No. 2 Tate Aggies will host the No. 7 First Coast Buccaneers from Jacksonville with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Pete Gindl Stadium.
The Tate Aggies enter the regional semifinals at 5-5, while First Coast is 7-3.
Tickets are available on GoFan. General admission is $10 (plus a $1.50 GoFan fee). Season passes are not valid for this postseason tournament game.
The Quarterback Club will be selling concessions to benefit the football program.
Concessions will include:
- Hamburger
- Cheeseburger
- Nachos
- Hot dog
- Pulled pork sandwich
- Pulled pork nachos
- Drinks
- Hot chocolate
