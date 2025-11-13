Tate Aggies To Host First Coast Tonight In First Round Of The FIT

The Tate Aggies move into postseason play tonight in the first round of the FHSAA 4A-7A FIT.

The No. 2 Tate Aggies will host the No. 7 First Coast Buccaneers from Jacksonville with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Tate Aggies enter the regional semifinals at 5-5, while First Coast is 7-3.

Tickets are available on GoFan. General admission is $10 (plus a $1.50 GoFan fee). Season passes are not valid for this postseason tournament game.

The Quarterback Club will be selling concessions to benefit the football program.

Concessions will include: