‘Slightly Smarter Than A Toaster’ — Beulah Academy Of Science Robotics Team Competes

November 18, 2025

The Beulah Academy of Science Robotics Team, led by Mrs. Bruening, completed a successful eight-week journey, culminating in their participation in the BEST Robotics Competition 2025 Game Day on Saturday at Troy State University in Troy, Alabama.

The Bobcats, competing as Team 2296, “Slightly Smarter than a Toaster”, showed exceptional resilience and teamwork throughout the day. Despite finishing 11th out of 13 teams in the regular rounds, the team secured a surprise spot in the Wildcard Round.

The advancement was due to the strength of the team’s presentation, as their Engineering Notebook scored in the top four of all entries. This unexpected wildcard berth marked an amazing achievement for the team’s inaugural year.

While they did not advance to the semi-finals, the students were celebrated for their tenacity and their impressive Expo Booth, built by Wesley and Allison Moore and featuring a logo designed by Lucas Stammer. The team demonstrated great problem-solving skills, perseverance, and passion in their first competitive season.

