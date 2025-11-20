Sheriff’s Dive Team Recovers Car From Bluff Springs Lake

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a vehicle from a lake Wednesday evening in Escambia County.

The unoccupied Honda Civic was found in a gravel lake in a remote area of the Escambia River Wildlife Management Area off Bluff Springs Road near the Escambia River about two miles south of Century.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver got out of the vehicle at a boat launch, accidentally leaving the vehicle in neutral. The vehicle rolled down the boat launch into the lake and then floated slowly until it sank nearly 100 feet from shore.

With the assistance of a boat and crew from the Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the ECSO located the vehicle using sonar in about 15 feet of water.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team assisted a wrecker company in hooking to the sedan. The vehicle was slowly winched to the shore, where it was confirmed that no one was inside.

Preliminary information indicated the vehicle, which had a Colorado license plate, had not been reported stolen.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a traffic crash.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.