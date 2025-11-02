SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament Begins Today At Ashton Brosnaham Park

The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament returns to the North Escambia area today for its fourth consecutive year at Ashton-Brosnaham Park.

During the week-long event, the top 12 women’s soccer teams will compete for the SEC championship title. Matches are set for November 2, 4, 6, and the championship on Sunday, November 9.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to once again host the SEC tournament in the heart of District 5, and I look forward to welcoming the SEC teams and fans to Escambia County,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said.

For tickets, click here. Tournament books include one ticket for all six sessions of the tournament; all tickets are general admission. Admission is free for kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey with a paying adult for the November 2 and 4 matches.

First Round – Sunday Nov 2

7 South Carolina vs. 10 Oklahoma 11:30

6 Kentucky vs. 11 Florida 2:00 p.m.

8 Mississippi State vs. 9 Oklahoma 4:30 p.m.

5 LSU vs. 12. Auburn 7 p.m.

For a complete printable bracket, click here.

Pictured: The 2024 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.