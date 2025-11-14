Salzman Hosting Thanksgiving Food Distribution On Saturday

November 14, 2025

Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with Farm Share and Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, will host a Thanksgiving Food Distribution on Saturday to support local families in need this holiday season.

This community event will provide 30,000 pounds of food and full Thanksgiving meals to the first 300 families. Vehicles may begin lining up at 6:00 a.m. Each vehicle will receive a box of fresh food and a box containing a complete Thanksgiving meal.

“This event is about coming together as a community to take care of one another,” said Salzman. “We’re grateful to FarmShare, Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, and all of our partners who make it possible to provide for local families during the holidays.”

Where? Marcus Pointe Baptist Church 6205 North W Street, Pensacola
When? Saturday, November 15
Details? Distribution begins at 7:30 a.m. and continues while supplies last

