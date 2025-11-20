PSC Approves FPL Rate Schedule Increase

Thursday morning, the Florida Public Service Commission approved a Florida Power & Light comprehensive four-year rate settlement agreement with state regulators. The agreement reduces FPL’s original revenue request by nearly one-third.

The agreement uts FPL’s four-year revenue request by approximately 30%, keeping Northwest Florida rates nearly flat for a couple of years. The agreement, developed in collaboration with a broad coalition of customer groups, sets rates for 2026 through 2029.

In Northwest Florida, the typical residential customer bill will drop nearly $2 next year, going from the current $143.60 to $141.36 in 2026. In the ret of Florida, the typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will increase by $2.50 a month, or about 2%, from the current $134.14 to $136.64.

The settlement significantly scales back FPL’s initial rate request.

Beginning in 2027, FPL customers in NorthWest Florida will pay the same rates as the remainder of the state. Panhandle customers will see an overall average monthly increase of $6.79 by the end of the four-year agreement, while the rest of the state will have increased by $14.01.

“We appreciate the Florida Public Service Commission’s thorough review of our rate plan. Today’s vote enables FPL to continue to deliver some of America’s most reliable electric service and meet the needs of our fast-growing state—and we project will keep customer bills well below the national average through the end of the decade,” said FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel. “As we begin our second century of serving Florida, approval of this plan is a win for our customers and a win for the entire state.”