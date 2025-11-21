Pickup Driver Crashes Into Three Sheriff’s Office Cruisers In Bratt

November 21, 2025

A driver crashed her pickup truck into three Escambia County Sheriff’s Office vehicles Thursday night in Bratt.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Highway 4, just west of the First Baptist Church of Bratt.

Three marked ECSO patrol vehicles were parked on the shoulder of the road facing west, towards oncoming traffic, when an eastbound female driver left the roadway and struck all three.

Her Chevrolet pickup truck sideswiped the first cruiser, knocking off the side mirror and passenger door handle, before crashing into the other two cruisers. The force of the collision knocked the front passenger tire off one of the cruisers and caused heavy damage.

We are told the ECSO cruisers did not have emergency lights activated at the time, but their headlights were on as the deputies were about to leave a residence after taking a man into custody.

The prisoner was in the first cruiser that was sideswiped at the time of the crash.

The three deputies, the prisoner and the driver of the pickup truck were not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

