Peyton Womack Signs With Montevallo Softball

Northview High School senior Peyton Womack signed her national letter of intent Friday afternoon to continue her softball career at the University of Montevallo in Montevallo, Alabama.

Womack previously attended Tate High School, where she earned a spot on the varsity Lady Aggies as a freshman. She spent most of her travel ball career with Showstoppers Fastpitch of Pensacola. She intends to try out for the 2026 Northview Lady Chiefs team.

