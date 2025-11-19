Pensacola Issues 26,085 Red Light Citations

November 19, 2025

On Tuesday, the City of Pensacola has issued a red light camera update.

The intersection of 9th Avenue and Gregory Street continues to be the city’s top hotspot for red light camera violations.

From February 1 to October 31, the city issued 26,085 citations and nearly 32% of them came from 9th Avenue at Gregory Street. The second-highest number came from 9th and Bayou, which has four approaches.

Here are the latest numbers:

  • 9th Avenue & Bayou: 7,777
  • • 9th Avenue & Airport: 3,616
  • • 9th Avenue & Fairfield Drive: 4,969
  • • 9th Avenue & Gregory Street: 8,274
  • • Fairfield Drive & Davis Hwy: 1,449

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 