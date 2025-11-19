Pensacola Issues 26,085 Red Light Citations
November 19, 2025
On Tuesday, the City of Pensacola has issued a red light camera update.
The intersection of 9th Avenue and Gregory Street continues to be the city’s top hotspot for red light camera violations.
From February 1 to October 31, the city issued 26,085 citations and nearly 32% of them came from 9th Avenue at Gregory Street. The second-highest number came from 9th and Bayou, which has four approaches.
Here are the latest numbers:
- 9th Avenue & Bayou: 7,777
- • 9th Avenue & Airport: 3,616
- • 9th Avenue & Fairfield Drive: 4,969
- • 9th Avenue & Gregory Street: 8,274
- • Fairfield Drive & Davis Hwy: 1,449
