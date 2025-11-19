Organizers Fear Annual MLK Ceremony At Risk Due To Town’s Rental Fee Hike

Robert Mitchell fears that an annual Martin Luther King, Jr. ceremony may not happen this year at a Century community center.

The program is held every year by the Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) at the town-owned community center on West Highway 4 that is known as the Ag Building.

In June, the Century Town Council voted to hike community center rates. Previously, the daily rental fee was $380. However, a provision allowed a pastor or officer to sign off, dropping the rental to $200 for churches or non-profits.



The new rental policy is $500 for everyone, with a fee waiver that can only be approved by the council for any governmental agency using the facilities. Security, provided by either the sheriff’s office or a Florida-licensed security company, will be required at the renter’s expense for all events with more than 75 attendees.

“We just don’t have any money,” Mitchell told the town council Tuesday night. “We’d still like to keep one (MLK program) in Century…but we need a fee waiver, or a lower one to help us.”

As CFIA treasurer, Mitchell stood at the last Century MLK event last January and asked for small donations fund the event, which includes a lunch for well over 100 attendees celebrating on the national holiday. A guest speaker, a student essay contest, music and other events celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The town’s mayor and most of the town council traditional attend.

Tuesday night, Councilman John Bass said the town is going to revisit community center rental rates in time for the CFIA and their 2026 MLK program. Town Clerk Carrie Moore confirmed the discussion will be on the December 2 council agenda.

Pictured top: Robert Mitchell asks for donations during the 2024 Century-Flomaton Improvement Association Martin Luther King, Jr. program. Also pictured: The program honors King’s legacy NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.