Law Firm To Give Away Turkey Dinners For 1,000 Families On Friday

The Watson Firm, together with local businesses and entrepreneurs, will be serving their neighbors at their Annual Community Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway on Friday at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

This holiday tradition began in 2017, where 200 families were provided a complete holiday turkey feast. In 2018, 300 families were served. To meet the overwhelming demand in the Pensacola and surrounding communities, this year’s turkey dinner giveaway will accommodate the first 1,000 families. The feast will include a whole frozen turkey or ham, and a variety of sides. Attendees may gather early in front of the parking lot at the fairgrounds.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 21 at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds at 6655 Mobile Highway.