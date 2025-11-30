Jacky Cunningham, Champion For Local Youth And Agriculture, Passes Away At Age 79

Jacky Cunningham, a champion for local agriculture and youth, has passed away. He was 79.

Jacky was one of the founding members of the GCA-NRYO (Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization), which still presents a youth livestock show each spring in Molino.

“He helped many children develop a love for cattle, a skill set of leadership and the art of showing cattle for competition,” according to his obituary. “His joy was witnessing a steer raised by young hands being paraded through an arena showing the result of hard work and perseverance that ends at success.”

Jacky attended Molino Elementary School through the ninth grade, and he was a 1964 graduate of Tate High School. At Tate, he was a member of the Tate High School FFA program where he raised and showed steers for FFA and the Pensacola Interstate Fair. He was also an avid baseball player and was a member of the 1962 Aggies state championship team.

He is survived by sons Gregory James (Sabrena) and Leslie Andrew (Christina).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Faith Chapel North. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church in Molino, with visitation prior at 10 a.m.

For the complete obituary, click here.