Ice Flyers Beat Fayetteville 4-0 (With Gallery)

November 15, 2025

The Ice Flyers showed out in front of 5,787 fans Friday night, dominating the Fayetteville Marksmen with a commanding 4-0 victory at the Hangar.

Blake Wells opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season, followed by Tyler German’s fourth goal to give the Ice Flyers a 2-0 lead. German struck again in the second period, capitalizing on a shorthanded opportunity to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Nicholas Aromatario added his first goal of the season in the third period to seal the 4-0 win.

Rico DiMatteo capped off the night with a stellar performance in net, recording his first professional shutout with 34 saves.

The Ice Flyers will be back in action Saturday night for game two of the weekend against the Marksmen.

