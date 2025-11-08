Hundreds Attend Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival (With Photo Gallery)

Hundreds of people attended the annual Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival Friday evening at the school.

The event, organized by the Byrneville PTO, was packed with family-friendly fun, games, and fall festivities. Festival-goers enjoyed an array of activities, including carnival rides, rock climbing, inflatables and more. Attendees tested their skills at games such as bull riding and a cake walk. The event also featured a haunted house, face painting, vendors, and a basket auction.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The festival is a major fundraiser for Byrneville Elementary, with all proceeds supporting school programs and resources.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



