House Fire Near Century Displaces Four People

A house fire south of Century Monday night displaced four people.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Century Boulevard, just north of Whirlpool Road. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the single-story home.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and two teens who lived in the home.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

File photo.