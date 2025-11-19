Fugitive Arrested Near Oak Grove After Fleeing From Deputies

A wanted felon with outstanding warrants was arrested Monday near Oak Grove after a K-9 search.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in the 3100 block of North Highway 99, just south of Breastworks Road, to arrest 54-year-old Floyd Scott Mooney, Jr. on outstanding warrants issued by the State Attorney’s Office for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft, and grand theft of a firearm.

Mooney arrived back at the property on a John Deere tractor and fled, leaving the tractor lights on and the keys in the ignition, according to an arrest report.

An ECSO deputy and his K-9 partner arrived at the scene to conduct a search, tracking Mooney north from the property.

A deputy posted near a hunting trail saw Mooney cross a hunting road and gave him commands to stop. Mooney first told the deputy “no” and was attempting to cross a fence before he was taken into custody, the report continues.

An additional charge of resisting arrest was filed against Mooney.

Mooney was booked into the Escambia County Jail and released on a $45,500 bond just under 10 hours later.