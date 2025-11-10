Freeze Watch, Red Flag Warning: High In The 40s, Low Around 26 Monday

Record low temperatures are expected for Monday night. The low in the northern part of the North Escambia area is forecast to be 26, while Pensacola is forecast to drop to 28. The all-time record low for this date in Pensacola is 33 set back in 1991.

There is a freeze watch in effect for the entire area for Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected in the North Escambia area. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

There is a red flag warning in effect Monday for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida. With humidity as low as 22% and northwest winds gusting to 30, fire weather conditions are critical. Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26 (slightly warmer nearer to the coast). Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Veterans Day: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.