Four Escambia County Women Plead Guilty To Federal Drug Charges

Four Escambia County woman have pleaded guilty to federal drug diversion charges.

Alexandra M. Christensen, 31, Lindsay N. McCray (also known as Lindsay Rogers), 42, Heather T. Bradley (also known as Heather Thomas), 37, and Jennifer E. Purves, 39, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges in connection with the unlawful diversion of controlled substances

“The opioid epidemic has plagued our communities with addiction and death for years as criminal offenders like these defendants flooded our streets with drugs. Now, thanks to the close collaboration between our state and federal law enforcement partners, this illegal drug diversion scheme has been dismantled and these offenders will be held accountable,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida..

According to court records, between 2015 and 2024, McCray, while employed by a medical practice, forged controlled substance prescriptions using the names, signatures, and Drug Enforcement Administration registration numbers of the practice’s two physicians without their knowledge or authorization. McCray issued these fraudulent prescriptions using the names and identifiers of people who were not actual patients of the clinic, had never seen either of the physicians, and in many instances were fictitious. The controlled substance pills were dispensed by area pharmacies, picked up by Christensen and others, and unlawfully sold for shared profit. As a result of the conspiracy, McCray, Christensen, and others caused to be unlawfully distributed and dispensed over 300,000 hydrocodone pills and over 30,000 oxycodone pills. McCray further coordinated with Bradley and Purves to distribute amphetamine in the form of Adderall pills or its generic equivalent. On multiple occasions each, Bradley and Purves obtained and filled prescriptions in their own and others’ names to unlawfully distribute for profit to a third party, payments for which passed through McCray.f

The women face sentencing at hearings set for December 2025 and January 2026.

The pleas were the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Control Division, with assistance from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force.