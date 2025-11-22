Former Escambia Firefighter Assigned To Beulah Pleads Guilty Federal Child Porn Charges

A former firefighter assigned to the Beulah Fire Station has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 48-year-old Garey Anthony Buscaino had a decade long pattern of producing and possessing child porn.

Court documents reveal that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user in Northwest Florida possessed what appeared to be child pornography in a cloud account. Upon looking into the account and obtaining a search warrant for it, law enforcement determined that it not only contained child pornography from the internet but also what appeared to be hidden camera produced pornographic videos of unsuspecting minor females.

Based upon the content of the cloud account, and further investigation, FDLE linked the account to Buscaino and obtained a search warrant for his local residence and the Beulah firehouse. Located within, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force seized dozens of electronic devices from the defendant.

Prosecutors said those devices contained hidden camera produced porn videos of five minor females in various states of undressing in bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as thousands of graphic images and videos of sexual child abuse from the internet. Some of these images and videos captured victims as young as toddlers being sexually abused, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Protecting our children from exploitation and the predations of sick individuals like this offender remains one of my office’s highest priorities, and I deeply appreciate the outstanding investigative work of our state and federal law enforcement partners who helped bring him to justice,” John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said. “My office will continue to relentlessly pursue offenders who victimize our children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

When he is sentenced in January, Buscaino faces up to 30 years in federal prison for each minor victim for production of child pornography and 20 years for possession of child pornography involving minors under the age of 12.