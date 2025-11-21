Former Deputy To Face Vehicular Homicide Charges For Double Fatal Perdido Key Crash

November 21, 2025

A former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide for a double fatal crash that claimed the lives of two pedestrians in July.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that the agency has completed its investigation into the crash and issued vehicular homicide warrants for Greg Nesmith. He has not yet been arrested by FHP, but they said he is cooperating with their homicide division.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on July 5 on Perdido Key as Nesmith was working a security detail as an off-duty deputy at the Flora-Bama. He struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk on Perdido Key Drive. The pedestrians, Nicole Moore and Jackson Cunningham, both 20 and from the Birmingham area, were killed.

Both families have filed civil lawsuits against Nesmith.

Nesmith, who has since resigned, had worked for the ECSO for more than 30 years.

  1. ferek on November 21st, 2025 12:39 pm

    Sadly pay is so low a 30 year officer has go work side jobs!

  2. Cheryl Barlow Hicks on November 21st, 2025 11:33 am

    Oh, my. This hurts my heart. I am so sorry for all of the families involved.





