Florida Gas Prices Rise; Escambia County Has The State’s Cheapest Gas

Florida gas prices are declining again after abruptly rising 12 cents early last week.

The state average went from $2.84 per gallon last Monday, up to $2.96/g on Wednesday. By Sunday, the state average was back down to $2.92 per gallon, which is: 6.5 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 21 cents less than this time last year.

The Escambia County metro had the lowest average gas price in Florida at $2.73 per gallon. The low price in Pensacola Sunday night was $2.47 on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low price of $2.60 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices continue fluctuating on a weekly basis,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, the state average rebounded after dropping 13 cents in 9 days. Fortunately, pump prices remain on the low end of what drivers have paid this year.”

