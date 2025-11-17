Florida Gas Prices Rise; Escambia County Has The State’s Cheapest Gas

November 17, 2025

Florida gas prices are declining again after abruptly rising 12 cents early last week.

The state average went from $2.84 per gallon last Monday, up to $2.96/g on Wednesday. By Sunday, the state average was back down to $2.92 per gallon, which is: 6.5 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 21 cents less than this time last year.

The Escambia County metro had the lowest average gas price in Florida at $2.73 per gallon. The low price in Pensacola Sunday night was $2.47 on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low price of $2.60 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 and on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices continue fluctuating on a weekly basis,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, the state average rebounded after dropping 13 cents in 9 days. Fortunately, pump prices remain on the low end of what drivers have paid this year.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 