Wreck Cuts Highway 29, Muscogee Road Traffic Light Sunday Morning

November 30, 2025

The traffic light at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road was out Sunday morning following an early Sunday morning crash, according to thee Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday morning that the light was out “for the foreseeable future”, and it was repaired by early Sunday afternoon.

The FHP said an SUV collided with a pole shortly after 3 a.m. at the intersection. Troopers said the crash appears to be a hit-and-run.

NorthEscambia com file photo.

