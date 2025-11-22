FDLE To Announce Arrests In ‘Major Drug Trafficking Operation’ In Escambia County

Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a press conference in Pensacola with law enforcement partners to announce recent arrests in a drug trafficking operation in the Escambia County area.

FDLE said it will “announce multiple arrests and seizures in major drug trafficking operation”.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass is scheduled to conduct the press conference, which is not open to the public.

Last Wednesday, FDLE made the somewhat unusual move of making a public announcement that law enforcement conducting multiple search warrants in Escambia County.

NorthEscambia.com will have updates on Monday.

File photo.