FDLE Conducting Multiple Search Warrants In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting multiple search warrants in Escambia County on Wednesday, and the agency made the somewhat unusual move of making a public announcement.

“Members of the public may notice an increased law enforcement presence, including tactical and specialized vehicles. There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the agency said.

FDLE said the operations are part of an active and ongoing investigation led by FDLE, and additional details will be available for release at a later date at the conclusion of the investigation.

File photo.