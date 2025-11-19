FDLE Conducting Multiple Search Warrants In Escambia County

November 19, 2025

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement  is conducting multiple search warrants in Escambia County on Wednesday, and the agency made the somewhat unusual move of making a public announcement.

“Members of the public may notice an increased law enforcement presence, including tactical and specialized vehicles. There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the agency said.

FDLE said the operations are part of an active and ongoing investigation led by FDLE, and additional details will be available for release at a later date at the conclusion of the investigation.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 