Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2023 Murder

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison a 2023 murder.

Darryl Jerome Walker, Sr., was sentenced by Circuit Judge John Simon following his conviction for second degree murder with a firearm by an Escambia County jury.

In the early morning hours of November 22, 2023, Walker shot and killed his wife, Sheena Marie Levine, in her home. Immediately after the shooting, Walker called his children and said, “I f—-d up” and “she grabbed the gun.” Walker took the firearm from the scene and fled to Marianna where he was arrested the following day.

During the trial, the children testified about finding their mother on the floor in the hallway of the home and the statements made by Walker. The firearm used was Walker’s .45 caliber handgun. After his arrest, Walker gave an interview to law enforcement, which was played at trial. While claiming the shooting was an accident, physical evidence located on the scene conflicted with his story. The most significant conflict came from his claim that the gun went off while he had his arms around the victim. The autopsy showed the entry and exits wounds on the top of the victim’s head.

Walker has eight prior felony convictions and had been released from prison on May 29, 2022, just shy of 18 months prior to the murder. Consequently, he was sentenced to life in state prison as a prison releasee reoffender.