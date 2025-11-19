Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2023 Mugs & Jugs Murder

An Escambia County man was sentenced Wednesday morning to life in prison for a 2023 fatal shooting at the Mugs & Jugs bar.

Christian Ketchup, now 27, was convicted in September of the second-degree murder with a firearm of 25-year-old Tierra Binion, the mother of twins. She was found deceased in the parking lot of the establishment on August 23, 2023.

As part of his sentence, Ketchup was ordered to pay $7,500 for the victim’s compensation trust fund.

The incident started inside the bar between Binion and Ketchup’s girlfriend, Rachel Marine DeRise, before continuing outside.

Binion was unconscious when Derise started hitting her while she was down. Ketchup then pulled out a handgun and shot Binion several times. Court documents said 20 shell casings were found near Binion’s body, and five more casings were located across the parking lot.

Derise was charged with misdemeanor battery following the incident. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 60 days in county jail and 12 months probation in September 2024.