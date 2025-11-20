Escambia Man Faces Up To Life In Federal Prison After Drug Case Guilty Plea

An Escambia County man faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in January on federal drug charges.

Malcolm Terrell Louis, 39, of Pensacola, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, according to John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“This successful prosecution is the result of the outstanding investigative work by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners who are committed to ending the flow of drugs and violence plaguing our communities,” Heekin said.

Court documents reflect that in December of 2024, law enforcement located an unattended, parked vehicle that was left running at a housing complex. Law enforcement could see multiple bags of narcotics and a firearm in the vehicle. The defendant’s fingerprints were located on the vehicle and on one of the bags containing methamphetamine and cocaine. Law enforcement later executed a search warrant at a residence in Pensacola. Louis was present at the residence, and was found to be in possession of narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine, and firearms. Prosecutors said he is a multi-time convicted felon.