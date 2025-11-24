Escambia County Is Safer Today: FDLE Arrests 15 In Drug Trafficking Operation, Seizes 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl
November 24, 2025
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 15 individuals connected to a drug trafficking organization operating in Escambia County an recovered nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl.
“This is about fentanyl,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said Monday morning in Pensacola Monday morning. “this product has come in an has infested our state, and it’s killing people left and right in our state.”
“This is a weapon of mass destruction.,” Glass added. “The amount of people it can kill is unreal.”
FDLE’s investigation began in April 2025 when agents identified a drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Florida. The investigation revealed the organization was trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and other narcotics. Michael Perry Robinson was identified as the leader of the organization.
On November 19 and November 20, search warrants in Escambia County, Tallahassee and Jacksonville, resulting in 15 arrests. FDLE said more results are forthcoming.
Throughout the investigation, agents conducted several undercover operations. During those undercover operations and the search warrants, agents seized a total of 14.6 pounds of fentanyl, 58 pounds of methamphetamine, 35 pounds of marijuana, 23 pounds of MDMA, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 30 firearms and more than $60,800 in cash.
“Escambia County is safer today than it was last week,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.
Those arrested to date were:
Michael Perry Robinson, 43, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and money laundering, the sale, manufacture and delivery of marijuana and the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, both are third degree felonies
Gretchen Suzanne Duplechain, 46, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, use of two-way communication device to commit a felony and money laundering
John Christopher Porterfield, 65, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
Courtney Donnell Killette, 40, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
Anthony James Saulsberry, 43, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering and operating a drug house
Donterious Marquis Evans, 37, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.
Colton Carneil Sims, 35, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana and the use of two-way communication device to commit a felony
Billy Dewayne Johnson, 39, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to sell, manufacture, or delivery a Schedule II controlled substance and use of a two-way communication device
Antonie Miguel Jones, 30, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and money laundering
Anthony Ladarren Kimble, 44, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charges: racketeering, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
Rhondell Grandison, 34, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charge: warrant for violation of probation
Johnny Dewayne Stallworth, 50, of Pensacola
Arrested November 19
Charge: trafficking cocaine
Ivory Ambrose Fogan, 37, of Pensacola
Arrested November 20
Charges: racketeering, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
Jashu Rodriguez Bonner, 32, of Pensacola
Arrested November 20
Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
Cordarious Ladell Wheeler, 38, of Pensacola
Arrested November 20
Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony
