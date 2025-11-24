Escambia County Is Safer Today: FDLE Arrests 15 In Drug Trafficking Operation, Seizes 15 Pounds Of Fentanyl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested 15 individuals connected to a drug trafficking organization operating in Escambia County an recovered nearly 15 pounds of fentanyl.

“This is about fentanyl,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said Monday morning in Pensacola Monday morning. “this product has come in an has infested our state, and it’s killing people left and right in our state.”

“This is a weapon of mass destruction.,” Glass added. “The amount of people it can kill is unreal.”

FDLE’s investigation began in April 2025 when agents identified a drug trafficking organization operating in Northwest Florida. The investigation revealed the organization was trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and other narcotics. Michael Perry Robinson was identified as the leader of the organization.

On November 19 and November 20, search warrants in Escambia County, Tallahassee and Jacksonville, resulting in 15 arrests. FDLE said more results are forthcoming.

Throughout the investigation, agents conducted several undercover operations. During those undercover operations and the search warrants, agents seized a total of 14.6 pounds of fentanyl, 58 pounds of methamphetamine, 35 pounds of marijuana, 23 pounds of MDMA, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, 30 firearms and more than $60,800 in cash.

“Escambia County is safer today than it was last week,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Those arrested to date were:

Michael Perry Robinson, 43, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and money laundering, the sale, manufacture and delivery of marijuana and the use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, both are third degree felonies



Gretchen Suzanne Duplechain, 46, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, use of two-way communication device to commit a felony and money laundering



John Christopher Porterfield, 65, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony



Courtney Donnell Killette, 40, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony



Anthony James Saulsberry, 43, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering and operating a drug house



Donterious Marquis Evans, 37, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.



Colton Carneil Sims, 35, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana and the use of two-way communication device to commit a felony



Billy Dewayne Johnson, 39, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to sell, manufacture, or delivery a Schedule II controlled substance and use of a two-way communication device



Antonie Miguel Jones, 30, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and money laundering



Anthony Ladarren Kimble, 44, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charges: racketeering, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony



Rhondell Grandison, 34, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charge: warrant for violation of probation



Johnny Dewayne Stallworth, 50, of Pensacola

Arrested November 19

Charge: trafficking cocaine



Ivory Ambrose Fogan, 37, of Pensacola

Arrested November 20

Charges: racketeering, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony



Jashu Rodriguez Bonner, 32, of Pensacola

Arrested November 20

Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony



Cordarious Ladell Wheeler, 38, of Pensacola

Arrested November 20

Charges: conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell, manufacture or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony