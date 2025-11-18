Escambia County Honors Life And Service Of Former D1 Aide Jesse Casey

The Escambia County Commission on Monday issued a proclamation celebrating the life of former District 1 Aide Jesse Casey, who passed away on July 24, 2025.

“Jesse brought not only professionalism to his work, but also kindness, humility, and an unwavering willingness to help others, earning him the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” the proclamation stated. “Jesse was more than a valued colleague, he was a friend, a mentor, and a steady presence whose positive attitude and wonderful spirit lifted those around him; and his contributions to Escambia County extended far beyond the workplace, as he was known for his generous heart, dedication to service, and genuine love for his community.”

Jesse Casey’s life exemplified the highest ideals of public service and friendship, and his legacy will continue to inspire all who follow in his footsteps,” the proclamation continued.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.