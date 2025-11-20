Eagle Scout Project Drains Flooding, Brings Relief To Panhandle Equine Rescue

November 20, 2025

Panhandle Equine Rescue (PER) in Cantonment  is breathing a sigh of relief following the successful completion of a much-needed drainage project spearheaded by a local Boy Scout.

Thomas Beck, with Boy Scout Troop 632, chose PER as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout Service Project, installing a French drain for the main barn to combat chronic flooding issues caused by heavy downpours. The project, completed during a very productive day at the facility, is expected to significantly improve conditions for the horses and volunteers.

For more photos, click here.

Beck selected the non-profit  PER for his project because he felt their mission was worthy of the effort.

The new French drain system will divert water away from the barn, a critical improvement that addresses a long-standing challenge and ensures a drier, safer environment for the rescued horses.

Boy Scout Troop 632 meets at Windy Hill Baptist Church in Beulah.

Pictured: Thomas Beck’s Eagle Scout Service Project was the installation of a french drain around the barn at Panhandle Equine Rescue in Cantonment. Beck is pictured above, far right in the top row. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

