District 5 ECUA Member Stephens Elected Board Chairman
November 19, 2025
District 5 Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board member Kevin Stephens was elected board chairman during an organizational meeting on Tuesday. Larry Williams, Sr., District 3, was elected to the vice-chairmanship.
Lois Benson, District 3, was elected to the chairmanship of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) and Vicki Campbell, District 1, was elected to serve as the CAC vice-chairman.
The Board then re-appointed the following citizens to serve on the CAC:
- Chuck Kimball – District 1
- Dean Kirschner – District 2
- Louis Brown, III – District 3
- Mark DeNunzio- District 4
- David Murzin – District 5
- Imelda Cromartie – At-large
- Louise Ritz – At-large
