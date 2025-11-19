District 5 ECUA Member Stephens Elected Board Chairman

November 19, 2025

District 5 Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board member Kevin Stephens was elected board chairman during an organizational meeting on Tuesday. Larry Williams, Sr., District 3, was elected to the vice-chairmanship.

Lois Benson, District 3, was elected to the chairmanship of the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) and Vicki Campbell, District 1, was elected to serve as the CAC vice-chairman.

The Board then re-appointed the following citizens to serve on the CAC:

  • Chuck Kimball – District 1
  • Dean Kirschner – District 2
  • Louis Brown, III – District 3
  • Mark DeNunzio- District 4
  • David Murzin – District 5
  • Imelda Cromartie – At-large
  • Louise Ritz – At-large

